Here’s the thing, bubbles plus bubbles equals happiness. That’s right. Do you remember the TV commercial, Calgon Take Me Away? There’s something about a warm bubble bath washing away all of our troubles. Oh, I know – in this modern world a bubble bath is considered retro. That’s okay. I don’t mind, just bring on the bubbles.
Have you ever seen children with bottles of bubbles? Pure joy is splashed across their grinning faces. Yes, the little ones are just a bubble away from perfection. Pure joy is not just for youngsters. Read on as we strive to allow bubble time in our lives.
Okay, I seem to have stress management on my mind a lot lately. Not sure why – I have less stress in my life than ever before. I suppose it is because I am so happy and contented and I want the same euphoria for everyone. Now I admit, maintaining a cheerful outlook is not easy, but it is attainable. One must find their own pathway when obtaining a blissful lifestyle.
Allow me to share a few “gonna-be-happy” strategies with you that have worked for me. This is not my private collection. Plenty of people have the same ideas. In my case, I think the key is perseverance. In other words, don’t let life get you down – just keep on keeping on. You can do it and the rewards are huge.
Three years ago I began by taking an inventory of my life – what made me happy, what made me stressed. That’s pretty simple, not a new idea. I began to clear away the stresses. As a writer, my work is hampered by associating with those who have bad attitudes. You know the ones. Those who travel around with clouds over their heads. Those who never have a good word for anyone
Wow, mark them off.
That was easy so I moved forward.
First, I considered my personal needs – what was too much. Cleaning closets, kitchen cabinets, dresser drawers, flower beds, my office, and so much more. I was definitely feeling better. I admit there was a short while thereafter when I couldn’t find ANYTHING, but eventually everything found its place.
I began a journal to keep my plans and thoughts in order. This is the only way that I have found to totally organize my life. I am now able to set priorities, manage my time, and actually by writing the daily journal entries, I’ve gotten to know me better and I like me. I think this is one stumbling block for many negative people. They just do not like themselves.
It was time to add the bubbles.
After cleaning, organizing, setting priorities, and reducing the number of stressful activities and people, I found I had more time. Suddenly it wasn’t necessary that I work into the wee hours in order to accomplish a project (a stressful project), or try to squeeze four activities into a 24 hour period of time. Now I can enjoy eight hours of contented sleep and plenty of time to do what I want. I don’t worry if I loll around an afternoon reading – my free-time is my own. I don’t over-worry about anything! What a relief. It’s not necessary that I attend those meetings that would grind on my mindset. I spend more time with my family, my church, my good and true friends, activities and organizations that uplift my community and uplift me as well. Yes, bubble after bubble after bubble – bubbles of happiness.
I should mention that I don’t watch all of the TV news programs any longer. I try to stay informed, but I’ve found I work better with less daily news. Also, I always have a good book to read within reach. Since Hubs is director of a community choir, music is a big part of our lives and we love it. Many times I find myself humming hymnal standards and new pieces of choral music as well. It is amazing how well the two genres fit snuggly together – a real Blessing.
Simple is better, I’ve found. Don’t overkill anything. For example, recently when the Super Moon was all aglow, Hubs and I decided to enjoy a dinner out followed by a movie – sounds good, doesn’t it? It was. You see we hopped in the car just as we were -- wearing our yard-work-clothes drove to Sonic Drive-In and ordered the foot-long chili dog (add onions and mustard). I suppose, not really a date night type meal but, we don't care. Then we headed the car north returning to our home and enjoyed a movie via Ruko while sitting in our comfy leather recliners. It was a wonderful, stress-free evening – one of the best.
My new mantel: The bubbles of happiness have cloaked out the darkness of stress. My new garments of cheerfulness fit just fine. They are the latest of fashion and in the brightest of colors – colors of merriment and exuberance. The anxiety is gone so let the fun continue! Try it and see. You won’t be disappointed.
Bubbles, bubbles, bubbles – just a bubble away from perfection. Create your own bubbles and enjoy your bubble-filled life.
Anne McKee is a Mississippi-inspired storyteller. See her website: http://www.annemckeestoryteller.com
