Landrum’s Homestead & Village will host a new event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, designed to provide a glimpse into the past with a variety of demonstrations available.
The event will feature music from Southern Strings Dulcimers, broom making demonstrations, a blacksmith, wood carvers, cloggers, an antique engines and tool show, quilters and a soldier’s encampment.
In addition to seeing and hearing stories from the past, guests will have the opportunity to taste foods from yesteryear with biscuit making and butter churning demonstrations taking place and samples being served throughout the day.
Kennedy Gristmill will be providing demonstrations and selling fresh cornmeal for visitors to take home to cook up their own treats. Plate lunches and homemade ice cream also will be available. Landrum’s Homestead & Village is located at 1356 Highway 15 South in Laurel. General admission to the homestead is $12 per person. Children ages 3 and under get in free.
For more information on the “History Alive” event, visit landrums.com or call 601-649-2546.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.