Stribling’s hard work paid off, and she’s reaping the rewards. During MCC’s Summer Commencement, this 33-year-old Philadelphia native was selected for the College’s Circle of Excellence, which recognizes academic performance and volunteer endeavors. Earlier this year, Stribling was named Medical Assisting Student of the Year during the College’s Awards Night program.
Before she came to MCC, though, she had worked in retail, but the thought of returning to school continually weighed on her mind.
”I wanted to do something in the medical field, but I had a previous ankle injury,” she said. “I know nurses are always on their feet, always on the run, and I didn’t know if I would be able to do that.”
Her ankle greatly improved, but she was still hesitant about nursing. It was after she researched other similar fields that she found medical assisting. “And I was like, ‘I think this would be perfect for me. I can do administrative, and I can do clinical, so I want to do this.’”
Taking that leap of faith, Stribling enrolled in MCC.
”I have loved every minute of it,” she said of her experience in and out of the classroom. Giving kudos to her Medical Assisting Program Coordinator and Instructor Gloria Adams, Stribling described Adams as “amazing.”
”She is very thorough. If you don’t understand something, she takes the time to help you,” Stribling added about Adams.
Her journey to success hasn’t been without its challenges. Stribling commuted to class from Monday through Thursday, facing occasional car troubles. “My transmission had gone out, and I had to fix that. But once I got over that hump, it was much better,” she said.
Despite the hurdles, Stribling remained focused.
”I have not had one single bad experience at Meridian Community College. It has just been wonderful,” she added.
Outside of her studies, Stribling cherishes her time with her husband, Adam, whom she married in 2008. They love building model kits, playing video games, and enjoying each other’s company. She also fondly remembers her late father, who served in the Army.
”I know he would be proud of me if he were still here,” she added.
Later this month, Stribling will begin her career at her first clinical rotation site, the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. “Before my last day of clinicals, they offered me a job. I love that place as well,” she said.
She shares her new-found passion for her career with others, pointing the way to MCC.
She said, “I’ve been telling people if they’re thinking about going back to school and if you want to do something in the medical field, you need to do Medical Assisting at Meridian Community College.”
