Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) has announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2023 program will begin Saturday, which is Armed Forces Day, and end on Labor Day, Sept. 4. A list of participating museums can be found at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
“Participating in this program is a great way for The MAX to honor and thank our military families for their service,” said Mark Tullos, president and CEO of The MAX. “It also happens to be a great way to get out of the heat while having fun and learning more about Mississippi’s rich arts and cultural legacy. We look forward to welcoming families who take advantage of this special opportunity.”
Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.
The free admission program is available for individuals currently serving in the United States Military, including the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a military ID card upon entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience explores the state’s creative legacies in one immersive attraction, featuring entertainment icons such as Elvis Presley, Oprah Winfrey, B.B. King, Faith Hill, Sela Ward, Margaret Walker, Eudora Welty and Jim Henson.
The MAX is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Located at the corner of 22nd Avenue and Front Street, The MAX overlooks the railroad in the heart of Meridian’s historic downtown. Street parking is available with shops and restaurants within walking distance. For more information, visit msarts.org or call 601-581-1550.
