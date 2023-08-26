ELC Class of 2024 begins its year with orientation session

Starting its second year, Meridian Community College’s Eagles Leadership Convocation is back with a new class of MCCers learning how to impact their college and community.
This in-house professional development and leadership program, sponsored by the MCC Foundation, focuses on building strong leaders throughout the college by concentrating on communication, leadership and team-building skills to improve MCC and create opportunities for personal growth and success.
Participants are Shaquita Hopson Alfonso, associate director of veterans and military services and C2C coach; Laureta Chislom, executive assistant to the president; Tim Cole, director of custodial and support services; Jamila Brown Coleman, adult basic education instructor; Eric Griffin, commercial truck driving program instructor; Christopher Haralson, athletic trainer and sports information director; Jeanette Howell, support services coordinator; Angie Pickard, human resources director; Erin Richardson, instructional design specialist; and Terrell Taylor, art instructor and Casteel Gallery director.
MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner and Dr. Leia Hill, vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the MCC Foundation, are facilitators for ELC. Amanda Bratu, administrative assistant to the vice president for institutional advancement, is the assistant for the program.
The group, which will meet monthly on campus through May 2024, will cover topics including diversity and inclusion, legal issues and human resources, crisis and meeting management, and building relationships and teams. At the end of the year, ELC members will present a group project that spotlights a college need and a solution for that need.
After completing the nine-month program, ELC participants will receive a $500 stipend.
The ELC Class of 2024 is ready to start and invest in the program’s purpose.
“I want to understand our institution better,” said Haralson, explaining his eagerness to develop his leadership style and be a member of this group. “I want to be a part of the team that comes together and solves the institution’s problems, not be someone who complains and doesn’t take action to improve it.”
With a desire to broaden her knowledge of the institution, Coleman said she wanted to become well-versed in the college, so that when community residents approach her with questions about MCC, she can direct them to the appropriate person and department while building relationships with the community.
Hill noted she’s looking forward to working with this year’s ELC class.
“I’m excited about what I can learn from you,” she told the group at its first session. “I’m going to rely on this group because it is such a diverse mix of people from across campus.”
She added, “We will all learn and grow together.”
