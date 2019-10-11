Youngsters' artworks featured in special MCC show

Works by young artists from the Meridian Pediatric Extended Care Program took the spotlight with a special one-day show at Meridian Community College’s Early Childhood Academy.
The Insectarium Art Show was sponsored by the Early Childhood Education Program and Projects at MCC, said Win Maxey-Shumate, program coordinator. To help with the celebration, the MCC Eagle’s Nest Bookstore donated balloons – one for each child who was displaying his or her artwork, and goodie bags were donated by Judy Short, regional manager for School Specialty.
The event featured original artwork by the MPEC artists, ages birth to 12.
