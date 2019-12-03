William Carey University Tuition-free classes available to K-12 teachers

William Carey University will offer K-12 teachers an online, tuition-free class in January that can be used to assist in the renewal of the Mississippi Educator License.
This move by the WCU School of Education is the latest in a series of steps designed to tackle Mississippi’s teacher shortage by finding ways to recruit and retain classroom teachers.
“This is not the first time we’ve offered scholarships and tuition assistance to people who want to be part of the solution. It is our prayer that our Mississippi teachers know we support them and want to help ease the burden of the costs to renew their license,” said Dr. Ben Burnett, dean of the WCU School of Education.
The class is called Teacher Performance and Professional Growth. It seeks to foster professional growth and development through performance self-study. Emphasis is placed on informed decision-making and reflection in relation to the five domains of the Mississippi Teacher Growth Rubric.
Current K-12 teachers can earn three credit hours by completing the five-week master’s level class. The class begins Jan. 13. The deadline to apply is Jan. 8 and enrollment is limited. Tuition costs are waived, but students will be responsible for an $85 application and technology fee.
To apply, visit wmcarey.edu/education. Look under the “More Information” heading, then click the “Special Class” link.
For more information, contact Dr. Teresa Poole at (601) 318-6603 or education@wmcarey.edu
