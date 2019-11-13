A record number of canned goods were collected by thousands of students from city, county, private and faith-based schools to feed local families during the holiday season.
According to Dixie LaBruyere of Little Caesar’s, 8,340 students from 20 local schools collected a record 42,390 cans from Oct. 14– Nov. 1 for the 15th Annual Little Caesars and Dairy Queen Canned Food Drive Fill the Mayflower.
“Schools chose which charity they wanted to support and the cans were distributed to feed families in need during the upcoming holiday season,” LaBruyere said.
The collected canned goods will be donated to local charities LOVE’s Kitchen, The Salvation Army, Meridian, Wesley House Community Center and Lauderdale Baptist Association.
Participating schools were Clarkdale Elementary School, Clarkdale Middle School, Community Christian School, Crestwood Elementary, Lamar Elementary, Lamar Middle School, Magnolia Middle School, Northeast Elementary, Northeast High School, Northeast Middle School, Poplar Springs Elementary, Southeast Elementary, Southeast High School, Southeast Middle School, St. Patrick School, T.J. Harris Upper and Lower Elementary, West Lauderdale Elementary, West Lauderdale High School and West Lauderdale Middle School.
The overall six homerooms from the combined participating schools collecting the most cans received a $250 cash award from Little Caesars and Dairy Queen to be used by each teacher for the needs of her classroom and students, LaBruyere said.
Additionally, the six homerooms received gift certificates for a Little Caesars pizza party and Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake party. Goodies for the students and a gift bag for the teacher were also included, LaBruyere said.
The top six homerooms were:
• Shea Leake of West Lauderdale Middle School, 23 students collected 2,271 cans
• Kayla Weir of Clarkdale Middle School, 28 students collected 2,203 cans
• Veronica Culpepper of Clarkdale Middle School, 28 students collected 1,700 cans
• Danielle Shedd of Lamar Elementary School, 19 students collected 1,497 cans
• Amy Wallace of West Lauderdale Middle School, 30 students collected 1,144 cans
• Brittney Pippin of Northeast Middle School, 15 students collected 1,133 cans
The canned food totals for each participating schools were as follows:
• Clarkdale Elementary School, 2,884
• Clarkdale Middle School, 4,931
• Community Christian School, 175
• Crestwood Elementary School, 1,398
• Lamar Elementary School, 5,619
• Lamar Middle School, 1,014
• Magnolia Middle School, 1,375
• Northeast Elementary School, 1,039
• Northeast Middle School, 2,123
• Northeast High School, 773
• Poplar Springs Elementary School, 807
• Southeast Elementary, 1,160
• Southeast High School, 1,234
• Southeast Middle School, 2,700
• St. Patrick School, 927
• T.J. Harris Elementary School (Lower), 458
• T.J. Harris Elementary School (Upper), 396
• West Lauderdale Elementary School, 2,476
• West Lauderdale Middle School, 10,001
• West Lauderdale High School, 900
The canned goods were picked up and deliveries by employees, Navy volunteers, volunteers from Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church and trucks, as well as drivers donated by Graham Moving & Storage and U-Save Auto, LaBruyere said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.