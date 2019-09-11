Editor’s note: School news is a schedule of upcoming events, programs and other activities on area school and college campuses.
Information for School News should be submitted to The Meridian Star by 5 p.m. on the Monday before publication. Information may be mailed to P.O. Box 1591, Meridian, MS 39301; faxed to (601) 485-1275; or e-mailed to ibrown@themeridianstar.com (photos should be in JPEG format).
Upcoming programs, events at local and area colleges and universities:
Thursday
• Meridian Community College: Continuing Education class, Advanced Cardiac Life Support (two-day class), from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Second session will be presented Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. For more information: 601-482-7445.
• MCC: Workforce Development class, Basic Welding-Evening, Mondays, beginning Sept. 12-Nov. 14, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Friday
• MCC: Workforce Development class, OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Class, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sept. 19
• MCC: Continuing Education class, Pediatric Advanced Life Support (two-day class), from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Second session will be presented Sept. 20, from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
• MCC: Personal Enrichment class, Cooking Class – Summer Rustic Italian Dinner, from 6-8 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sept. 20
• MCC: Workforce Development class, Basic Welding-Day. Class will meet Mondays through Nov. 8, from 7 a.m.-noon. FMI: 601-482-7445.
• MCC: POW-MIA observance, 9 a.m., Ivy Hall flag plaza. FMI: Pam Baranello, 601-553-3468.
• MCC: Continuing Education class, Tuberculosis (TB) Surveillance and Testing Certification Workshop, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sept. 24
• MCC: Astronomy Lecture, 6 p.m., McCain Theater. FMI: Dr. Angie Carraway, 601-484-8660.
Sept. 26
• MCC: Personal Enrichment class, Art Made Easley Fall Door Hanger, 6 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sept. 27
• MCC: Continuing Education class, CPR/Basic Life Support, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or from 1:30-5:30 p.m. FMI:601-482-7445.
Sept. 28
• MCC: Continuing Education class, Meridian Traffic School, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (8-hour class); from 8 a.m.-noon (4-hour class). FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sept. 30
• MCC: Workforce Development class, OSHA General Industry 10-hour class, Monday-Wednesday Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2, from 5-8:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.