Upcoming programs, events at local public, private and faith-based schools:

Today

• Southeast Elementary: Pictures With Santa

• Northeast Middle School: iReady Math Diagnostic 2 begins. Continues Dec. 4 and 5

Friday

• West Lauderdale Middle School: Spelling Bee

• Lamar School: College Spanish Exam

Saturday

• St. Patrick CS: Candy Cane 5K Dash and 1-Mile Fun-Run, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., St. Patrick School.

• Lamar School: Elementary Book Fair. Continues to Dec. 13.

Dec. 9

• Lamar School: College Physical Science Exam, from 8-10 a.m.

• Clarkdale High School: History and Biology retests, from 10-11 a.m.

Dec. 10

• Lamar School: College Algebra Exam, from 8-10 a.m.

• Clarkdale High School: Algebra I retest, from 10-11 a.m.

Dec. 11

• Clarkdale High School: English II retest

• Lamar School: College Biology Exam, from 8-10 a.m.

Dec. 12

• Clarkdale High School: English II retest (writing portion), from 10-11 a.m.

• Southeast Elementary: Second Grade Christmas Program and Parent Night, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Lamar School: Beauty Revue, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14

• Northeast High School: ACT standard test date and administration at NHS as a testing site.

Dec. 16

• Lamar School: Semester exams begin; continue to Dec. 19

Dec. 17

• Northeast Middle School: Math-Social Studies Exam

Dec. 18

• All LCSD campuses: Second Term exams

• West Lauderdale Middle School: 1st and 3rd Block Exams

• Northeast Middle School: Language Arts Exams

Dec. 19

• All LCSD campuses: Second Term exams

• West Lauderdale Middle School: 2nd and 4th Block Exams

• West Lauderdale Middle School: 7th and 8th Elective Exams

• Lamar School: Early release for elementary students

• Lamar School: Fourth Grade Devotional

Dec. 20

• Southeast Elementary: Talent Show, from 8:15-10:15 a.m.

• West Lauderdale Middle: Early Dismissal, 11:30 a.m.

• Northeast Middle: School Dismissal, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 23-Jan. 6, 2020

• Meridian Public School District: Winter Break; students return Dec. 7, 2020.

• Lauderdale County School District: Christmas Break; students return Dec. 7, 2020.

