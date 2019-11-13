Editor’s note: School news is a schedule of upcoming events, programs and other activities on area school and college campuses.

Upcoming programs, events at local public, private and faith-based schools:

Friday

• Northeast Middle School: Reading Fair, from 3-4 p.m., NEMS Gym.

Nov. 18

• St. Patrick CS: Scholastic Book Fair, school library. Book fair continues to Nov. 22.

Nov. 19

• Meridian Public School District: MPSD Parent University, from 3-7 p.m., Bonita Lakes Mall (near Belk).

Nov. 22

• Southeast Elementary School: Fall Fun Day

Nov. 25-29

• Meridian Public School District: Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2.

• LCSD; Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2.

• St. Patrick CS: Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2. 

Dec. 7

• St. Patrick CS: Candy Cane 5K Dash & 1-Mile Fun Run, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., St. Patrick School.

 Dec. 23-Jan. 6, 2020

• Meridian Public School District: Winter Break; students return Dec. 7, 2020.

• Lauderdale County School District: Christmas Break; students return Dec. 7, 2020.

Upcoming programs, events at local and area colleges and universities: 

Thursday

• Meridian Community College: Continuing Education class, Antique Alley, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.

• MCC: Workforce Development class, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.

  Nov. 18

• MCC: Workforce Development class, OSHA Construction 10-Hour, Nov. 18-20, from 5-8:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.

 Nov. 19

• MCC: Continuing Education class, Memory Wreath Making, from 5-7 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445. 

Nov. 21

• MCC: Continuing Education class, Painting Party! Holiday Art with Amy, from 6-7:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445. 

Nov. 22

• MCC: High school preview event, Eagle Experience, 9:30 a.m., Quave Student Center. FMI: Ashley Tanksley, 601-484-8819.

 Nov. 23

• MCC: Workforce Development class, S.E.R.T. Advanced Tactical Medic Course. Class also taught Nov. 24. FMI: 601-482-7445.

• MCC: Workforce Development class, Meridian Traffic School, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (eight-hour class) from 8 a.m.-noon (four-hour class). FMI: 601-482-8892.

Beginning Nov. 25

• MCC: Thanksgiving break. Classes resume Dec. 2.

