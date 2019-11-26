Editor’s note: School news is a schedule of upcoming events, programs and other activities on area school and college campuses.

Today-Nov. 29

• Meridian Public School District: Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2.

• LCSD; Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2.

• St. Patrick CS: Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2.

• Lamar School: Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2

Dec. 2

• Northeast Middle School: iReady Reading 2 Diagnostic begins. Continues Dec. 3

• Meridian High School: MHS National Honor Society’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, from 5-6:30 p.m., MHS cafeteria. With a $10 donation receive soup, beverage and desert. Creative ceramic art designed by MHS art students also will be sold. Proceeds go to LOVE’s Kitchen.

• MHS: MSH Choir Winter Concert: A Christmas in Bethlehem, from 7-8 p.m., auditorium. Donations will go toward MHS Choir trip to New York in the spring.

Dec. 4

• Southeast Elementary: Pictures With Santa

• Northeast Middle School: iReady Math Diagnostic 2 begins. Continues Dec. 4 and 5

Dec. 6

• West Lauderdale Middle School: Spelling Bee

• Lamar School: College spanish Exam

Dec. 7

• St. Patrick CS: Candy Cane 5K Dash & 1-Mile Fun Run, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., St. Patrick School.

• Lamar School: Elementary Book Fair. Continues to Dec. 13.

Dec. 9

• Lamar School: College Physical Science Exam, from 8-10 a.m.

• Clarkdale High School: History and Biology retests, from 10-11 a.m.

Dec. 10

• Lamar School: College Algebra Exam, from 8-10 a.m.

• Clarkdale High School: Algebra I retest, from 10-11 a.m.

Dec. 11

• Clarkdale High School: English II retest

• Lamar School: College Biology Exam, from 8-10 a.m.

Dec. 12

• Clarkdale High School: English II retest (writing portion), from 10-11 a.m.

• Southeast Elementary: Second Grade Christmas Program and Parent Night, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Lamar School: Beauty Revue, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14

• Northeast High School: ACT standard test date and administration at NHS as a testing site.

Dec. 16

• Lamar School: Semester exams begin; continue to Dec. 19

Dec. 17

• Northeast Middle School: Math-Social Studies Exam

Dec. 18

• All LCSD campuses: Second Term exams

• West Lauderdale Middle School: 1st and 3rd Block Exams

• Northeast Middle School: Language Arts Exams

Dec. 19

• All LCSD campuses: Second Term exams

• West Lauderdale Middle School: 2nd and 4th Block Exams

• West Lauderdale Middle School: 7th and 8th Elective Exams

• Lamar School: Early release for elementary students

• Lamar School: Fourth Grade Devotional

Dec. 20

• Southeast Elementary: Talent Show, from 8:15-10:15 a.m.

• West Lauderdale Middle: Early Dismissal, 11:30 a.m.

• Northeast Middle: School Dismissal, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 23-Jan. 6, 2020

• Meridian Public School District: Winter Break; students return Dec. 7, 2020.

• Lauderdale County School District: Christmas Break; students return Dec. 7, 2020.

 

Upcoming programs, events at local and area colleges and universities:

 

Today-Nov. 29

• MCC: Thanksgiving break. Classes resume Monday, Dec. 2.

• East Central Community College, Decatur: Thanksgiving break. Classes resume Monday, Dec. 2.

