SCHOOL NEWS

Friday

• Lauderdale County School District: Mid-term exams; all campuses.

Sept. 2

• Meridian Public School District: Labor Day Holiday; all MPSD schools closed.

• LCSD: Labor Day Holiday; all LCSD schools closed.

Upcoming programs, events at local and area colleges and universities:

 

Friday

• MCC: Workforce Development class, Tuberculosis Surveillance and Testing Certification Workshop, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.

Sept. 6

• Meridian Community College: Workforce Development class, OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Class, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.

Sept. 13

• Meridian Community College: Workforce Development class, OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Class, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.

