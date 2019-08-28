SCHOOL NEWS
Editor’s note: School news is a schedule of upcoming events, programs and other activities on area school and college campuses.
Information for School News should be submitted to The Meridian Star by 5 p.m. on the Monday before publication. Information may be mailed to P.O. Box 1591, Meridian, MS 39301; faxed to (601) 485-1275; or e-mailed to ibrown@themeridianstar.com (photos should be in JPEG format).
Upcoming programs, events at local and area public, private and faith-based school:
Friday
• Lauderdale County School District: Mid-term exams; all campuses.
Sept. 2
• Meridian Public School District: Labor Day Holiday; all MPSD schools closed.
• LCSD: Labor Day Holiday; all LCSD schools closed.
Upcoming programs, events at local and area colleges and universities:
Friday
• MCC: Workforce Development class, Tuberculosis Surveillance and Testing Certification Workshop, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sept. 6
• Meridian Community College: Workforce Development class, OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Class, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sept. 13
• Meridian Community College: Workforce Development class, OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Class, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.