 Editor’s note: School news is a schedule of upcoming events, programs and other activities on area school and college campuses.

Upcoming programs, events at local public, private and faith-based schools:

Thursday

• LCSD: Mid-Term Exams

Friday

• LCSD: Mid-Term Exams

• Northeast Middle School: Reading Fair, from 3-4 p.m., NEMS Gym.

Nov. 15

Nov. 18

• St. Patrick CS: Scholastic Book Fair, school library. Book fair continues to Nov. 22.

Nov. 19

• Meridian Public School District: MPSD Parent University, from 3-7 p.m., Bonita Lakes Mall (near Belk).

Nov. 22

• Southeast Elementary School: Fall Fun Day

Nov. 25-29

• Meridian Public School District: Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2.

• LCSD; Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2.

• St. Patrick CS: Thanksgiving Break; students return Dec. 2.

Dec. 7

• St. Patrick CS: Candy Cane 5K Dash & 1-Mile Fun Run, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., St. Patrick School.

Dec. 23-Jan. 6, 2020

• Meridian Public School District: Winter Break; students return Dec. 7, 2020.

• Lauderdale County School District: Christmas Break; students return Dec. 7, 2020.

Upcoming programs, events at local and area colleges and universities:

Nov. 7

• East Central Community College: Military Appreciation Breakfast, from 7-8 p.m., Gold Room, Mabry Cafeteria.

