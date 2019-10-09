Editor’s note: School news is a schedule of upcoming events, programs and other activities on area school and college campuses.
Upcoming programs, events at local public, private and faith-based schools:
Today
• LCSD, Northeast Middle School: Pop Culture or Camouflage Homecoming Dress-up Day.
Oct. 10
• LCSD, Northeast Middle School: Baby, Elderly or Twin Homecoming Dress-up Day. Homecoming, from 5-6 p.m.
Oct. 11
• LCSD, Northeast Middle School: Decades (’60s, ‘70s or ‘80s) or Tacky Tourist Homecoming Dress-up Days
Oct. 14
• LCSD, Northeast Middle School: Report cards go out.
Oct. 15
• MPSD: Parent University, from 3-7 p.m., Bonita Lakes Mall, near Belk. Featuring student performances, informative sessions on financial literacy, fitness and well being, community resources and other activities.
Oct. 16
• MPSD, all campuses: Parent-Teacher Conferences, from 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 18
• LCSD, West Lauderdale Middle School: School pictures.
Oct. 24
• LCSD: Parent/Teacher Conferences; all LCSD campuses.
Oct. 26
• LCSD, Northeast High School: ACT standard test date and administration.
Oct. 28
• LCSD, Northeast Middle School: Red Ribbon Kick-Off Week-Wear Red School Uniform Shirt.
• LCSD, West Lauderdale Middle School: Book Fair, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., WLMS Library.
Oct. 29
• LCSD, Northeast Middle School: Sock It to Drugs.
• LCSD, West Lauderdale Middle School: Book Fair, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., WLMS Library.
• LCSD, Northeast High School: Fall Festival, from 5:30-8 p.m.
Oct. 30
• LCSD, Northeast Middle School: Wear Pink Day.
• LCSD, West Lauderdale Middle School: Book Fair, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., WLMS Library.
Oct. 31
• LCSD, Northeast Middle School: College Shirt Day
• LCSD, West Lauderdale Middle School: Book Fair, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., WLMS Library.
Upcoming programs, events at local and area colleges and universities:
Ongoing
• East Central Community College, Decatur: Registration ongoing for the four-week online term. Classes offered include College Study Skills LLS 1423 and Introduction to Sociology SOC 2113.
The term begins on Monday, Oct. 21, and the last day to register for classes is Tuesday, Oct. 22.
East Central is also offering an eight-week Fall Intensive Term II Online, also beginning Oct. 21, with a deadline to register of Oct. 22. See all the courses available on the myEC link at www.eccc.edu
Oct. 15
• East Central Community College: Financial Reality Fair, 6 p.m., Walnut Grove Public Library. Hosted. by ECCC’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, the fair is free and open to ECCC students and to the public.
Participants will receive tips on how to budget and how to increase their credit score, and information on borrowing basics and financial planning. Knowledge gained will assist participants in having the skills and confidence to manage their finances. A reality check will be given for each subject area. Banks, credit unions, insurance agents, financial planners, and certified public accountants will be available to answer questions. Free resources and door prizes will be provided.
For more information, contact PBL sponsor and ECCC business technology instructor Christy Ferguson at cferguson@eccc.edu or 601-635-6292.
Oct. 29
• East Central Community College: Financial Reality Fair, 5:30 p.m., Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library. Hosted. by ECCC’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, the fair is free and open to ECCC students and to the public.
Participants will receive tips on how to budget and how to increase their credit score, and information on borrowing basics and financial planning. Knowledge gained will assist participants in having the skills and confidence to manage their finances. A reality check will be given for each subject area. Banks, credit unions, insurance agents, financial planners, and certified public accountants will be available to answer questions. Free resources and door prizes will be provided.
For more information, contact PBL sponsor and ECCC business technology instructor Christy Ferguson at cferguson@eccc.edu or 601-635-6292.
