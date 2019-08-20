Editor’s note: School news is a schedule of upcoming events, programs and other activities on area school and college campuses.
Upcoming programs, events at local and area public, private and faith-based school:
Aug. 30
• Lauderdale County School District: Mid-term exams; all campuses.
Sept. 2
• Meridian Public School District: Labor Day Holiday; all MPSD schools closed.
• LCSD: Labor Day Holiday; all LCSD schools closed.
Upcoming programs, events at local and area colleges and universities:
Today
• MCC: Workforce Development class, Street Defensive Driving, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Friday
• MCC: Workforce Development class, OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Class, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Aug. 26
• East Central Community College, Decatur: “Meet the Warriors” preseason pep rally. 7 p.m., Cross Hall parking lot near Huff Auditorium on the front of campus. The public is invited to attend.
Valley Services, Inc., the college’s food services vendor, will serve dinner on the mall area just outside Mabry Cafeteria from 4:45-6:45 p.m. prior to the start of Meet the Warriors. The meal, which includes hamburger or hot dog, baked beans, potato salad, cookies, and a drink, will cost $7 per person.
Once the pep rally gets underway, members of ECCC’s football and men’s and women’s soccer teams will be introduced by their coaches. The Wall O’ Sound Marching Band and color guard, Centralettes dance line, and Warrior cheerleading squad will all perform. Following the pep rally, the student-athletes will autograph posters for the fans.
In the event of rain, dinner will be available inside Mabry Cafeteria and the Meet the Warriors pep rally will be held in Huff Auditorium.
Aug. 26-27
• MCC: Campus Life blood drive, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., outside of Graham Gymnasium. FMI: 601-484-8632.
Aug. 30
• MCC: Workforce Development class, Tuberculosis Surveillance and Testing Certification Workshop, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sept. 6
• Meridian Community College: Workforce Development class, OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Class, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sept. 13
• Meridian Community College: Workforce Development class, OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Class, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FMI: 601-482-7445.
