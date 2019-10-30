Putting a plan in action MCC's Admissions Days helps seniors with next move

A high school senior’s year is jammed packed. But one thing that should be on the top of their to-do-list: Get ready for college.
“It’s important for high school seniors to engage early in college-readiness activities,” said Dr. Angela Payne, director of admissions at Meridian Community College.
And with that in mind, MCC is lending a helping hand with its Application Days.
MCC Admissions personnel have canvased local high school campuses throughout October, helping students prepare for early admissions or fall admissions to college well before high school graduation.
“Many students are highly aware of college and have every intention of applying. However, many choose to delay the application process because they erroneously believe college application begins near or after high school graduation,” Payne said.
She added, “Our goal is to provide early access to admission.”
MCC’s partnership with local school districts and private school campuses helps facilitate matriculation to college that is smooth and seamless to the student.
“The College’s role helps seniors think sooner about college acceptance and, consequently, put a plan into action,” Payne said.
Who knows better about meeting college admissions requirements than a college admissions office, and who better to serve the student in this way?
“We are excited to help our local seniors navigate the college admission process. Furthermore, we look forward to offering these students the opportunity to join the MCC student community, where we know the learning experience can create many positive options for their futures,” Payne said.
In addition to seeing students at Pentecostal Christian Academy, MCC Admissions staffers were scheduled to visit Meridian High School, Northeast High School and Clarkdale Attendance Center.
