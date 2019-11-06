Meridian Community College Graphic Design Technology Program Coordinator and Instructor Daniel Ethridge has been recognized as the recipient of the William B. Crooks Teaching Chair during the MCC Foundation Celebration.
The William B. Crooks Teaching Chair, funded through the Foundation, was created to provide a continuing celebration of the life of Crooks, his dedication to education, and the building of community in East Mississippi.
As chair holder, Ethridge will have the opportunity to initiate or refine course or program development, purchase books, materials and or equipment to improve a course or program and/or time to travel and study to develop new programs, performances or events.
“This is overwhelming. There are so many things you want to do to help students meet their goals in life, and a lot of times, technology is the barrier. But this award will help bring new technology to the program,” said Ethridge, adding, “This is such a game-changer for our program.”
“I am so thankful for this opportunity,” he added. The Crooks Teaching Chair was the first endowed chair in any community college in Mississippi; it was one of the few such endowed chairs at any community college in the country.
The Phil Hardin Foundation planted the seed for this chair honoring Crooks by issuing a challenge grant. The endowment has grown through the years through good investment management and additional donations.
