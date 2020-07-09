Plans to attend MSU-Meridian
Obituaries
Mrs. Wydell Barrier McAdory, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Louisville Healthcare. Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Noxapater, with Rev. Chris Vowell officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Porter Funeral Ho…
Richard Clay Hamilton, son of Joseph Clay Hamilton and Mary Harwell Scott, died July 7, 2020, at home. Survivors are wife, Amy Pascoe Hamilton; brothers, John M. Hamilton, Joseph E. Hamilton, and Kevin Hamilton; daughter, Allison H. Williams and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be…
Graveside services for Mr. Frankie Hendrix will be Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba. Viewing: Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel.
Graveside Services for Mr. Johnny Cole will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Moscow Cemetery in Kemper. Viewing: Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Magnolia Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Jeff Myers officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Harriet "Doodle" Heblon, 89, of Meridian, departed peacefully…
