2019-20 PIE Leadership Team

Submitted photo

The new 2019-20 Partners in Education [PIE] Leadership Team, one of nearly 100 partnership teams in 42 states and the District of Columbia, is a collaborative effort of MSU-Meridian along with Lauderdale County School District and Meridian Public School District. A program of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, its purpose is to provide professional learning in the arts for teachers. Pictured, from left, Clair Huff, Arts Coordinator with the Meridian Public School District; Dr. Rosalind Operton, Assistant Clinical Professor of Education Leadership and Dr. Penny Wallin, PIE Program Coordinator and Associate Professor of Education Leadership at MSU-Meridian; Sandy Reid, Director of Curriculum 9-12/Professional Development and Karen Williams, Assistant Director of Curriculum K-8/MTSS, with the Lauderdale County School District.