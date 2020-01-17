New exhibit at Miller Art Gallery features its own

Works by artists Walter Anderson, April Gornik and Homer Casteel are among those in a new exhibit running through Feb. 18 at Meridian Community College and showcasing some of the diverse artwork donated over the years to the Miller Art Gallery’s permanent collection.
Selections from the Permanent Collection opened Thursday in the Miller Art Gallery located in the Davidson Fine Arts Center in Ivy Hall. The exhibit features a variety of paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and drawings that have been either donated to the gallery by artists and collectors or purchased by the college. Community residents are encouraged to attend the exhibit. Admission is free.
The permanent collection is the heart of the Miller Art Gallery. Selections from the Permanent Collection, an annual exhibit curated by MCC art instructor John Marshall, highlights not only special pieces from the collection but also the generous people who donated the work.
“This show is truly a gem to see and experience,” Marshall said. “So much has been given to the MCC Art Department over the last several years that we now have a strong collection of artwork to share back with the community, supporters of this college and students.”
Besides the works by Mississippi painter and naturalist Anderson and Gornik, a New York painter who specializes in landscapes, the exhibition will feature donations from Casteel, a former fine arts instructor who bequeathed much of his art to MCC. Other artists whose work was either donated or purchased and are part of the show include Norma Bourdeaux, a former state representative; Kriss Mizelle, who graduated from MCC in 2006; and local artists Joey Horne, Clo Ann Rabb and Larry Van Dyke.
“In this show, many of the works were donated by art patrons and collectors, the artists themselves and from the MCC Art Students League. Several pieces in this exhibit were donated in 1993 by Meridian artist and collector Mildred Keen,” said Marshall, who also has work featured in the exhibit.
“Mildred was a wonderful artist who painted everything from still life to portraits. This beautifully spirited woman had a great love for art and gave numerous pieces of art to our permanent collection,” he said.
The Miller Art Gallery collection would not have such a fine collection without the generous support of many art lovers in the community.
“I truly thank all of our patrons and art donors for helping to create a meaningful and educational permanent collection,” Marshall said.
The gallery is always seeking quality artworks to add to its permanent collection, Marshall noted. Anyone interested in making a donation is encouraged to call Marshall at Meridian Community College at 601-484-8647.
The Miller Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Anyone wishing to be added to the gallery’s email list for upcoming events, should email jmarshal@meridiancc.edu.
