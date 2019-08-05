New Crestwood principal has been leading since childhood

Growing up, Natasha Mosley would play school with her cousins and would be chosen as the teacher because she was "bossy."
Playing with her cousins was fun, but she said she got her true calling to be a teacher once she arrived in high school.
Her classmates would gather around her, after the teacher was done, and ask about classroom assignments. Humbled, Mosley said she felt touched that her classmates put trust in her in getting the information.
"They wanted me to explain it and wanted me to reteach them, ” Mosley said, the excitement still in her voice.
Mosley brings her joy of helping others to a new assignment this year as principal of Crestwood Elementary School. She brings a wide range of experience, including being a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Mosely began her career in the Jackson Public School district as a fifth grade English and language arts teachers. Mosley said her favorite grade to teach was fifth grade because of the students' transition.
“I just love fifth grade because they want to be a baby and then the next day they want to be grown,” she said.
Mosley also has experience working in the Choctaw Tribal Schools, which she said was humbling. While there Mosley had a chance to learn about Choctaw culture, language and how respectful the Choctaws are.
“It was a culture shock to me as a teacher," she said. "They will always be children, but it was a term of respect.”
Mosley said she still would have been at the Choctaw schools if an opportunity to become a school principal did not arise.
Being an administrator is a lot different from being a teacher, Mosley said, but it is similar because she is still learning and has the same goal of making sure students are successful.
For short-term goals, Mosley said she wants to start the school year right, which includes ensuring school safety and getting to know staff and students. Mosley also wants to build a trustworthy team, implement an instructional block and help the school become successful in the long-term.
In terms of having an instructional block, Mosley wants to make sure teachers are on the same page in terms of learning and that certain concepts are mastered before moving to the next topic.
On the first day of classes, Wednesday, Mosley wants to make herself visible for parents, student, and staff. Thinking back to her first day of teaching, she remembers being nervous and how she needed a mentor to guide her into her new job.
Mosley said she created a mentorship program at Crestwood to help new teachers.
“It is new for them and I remember how that felt, so trying to be in the trenches is the best way I can without neglecting my role as a first-year principal," she said.
Mosley said she will be sitting in classrooms so she can observe teachers, and she said she continues to learn.
Mosley said even though she has been in education for the last 18 years she still gets nervous on the first day of school because she doesn't know what to expect.
"The night before you are nervous and you can't wait until the first day of school gets here and they are coming ... it's the excitement of them all," she said.
Mosley said her transition has been smooth as former principal Rosalind Operton helped prepare her with the staff and continue what has been in place at Crestwood.
“We are ecstatic to have Mrs. Mosley at Crestwood this year,” Superintendent Amy Carter wrote in an email.
Looking at the cards on her wall Mosley remembers all the students who have made an impact on her life. Mosley described how one student was thankful because Mosley taught her how to be a young lady and another student asked her to be a godmother.
"Yes, I have students that say thank you for the way you were and how you made learning fun," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.