NASA's real-world lessons at MCC may lead to other-world careers

Sibilla Blackwell was only 15 when she first had the dream of working for NASA.
While working in a group of other future NASA scientists in programming a mini space rover for Mars this week at Meridian Community College, Blackwell took one step closer to reaching her goal.
“Just because people say STEM research is just for men per se, don’t let that hold you back, “ Blackwell said.” I never let it hold me back.”
Blackwell is one of many community college students who participated in the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program (NCAS) at MCC. For the last week, students have built robots, held a Mars rover competition, listened to a variety of speakers and learned about internship or job opportunities with NASA.
The pilot program was held at six community colleges nationwide, including MCC, to get students interested in NASA through experience.
The program has two steps. First, students have to take a five-week intensive online course administered by NASA and taught by faculty from their home campuses. Students who completed the course came to MCC to compete in engineering design and robotics competition. The winner of the competition will receive a summer 2020 internship from NASA.
Blackwell, an electronics technology and telecommunications technician major at the school, said she became interested in aerospace after she was part of Civil Air Patrol in Meridian. When the opportunity for her to learn about aerospace came up, she didn’t want to pass up the opportunity.
One thing she learned from the program, she said, has been teamwork.
“Teamwork is a really big part of NASA; we would not be able to continue if it wasn’t for teamwork," she said.
Blackwell said it was nice to see other girls like herself in the NCAS program because she can talk to other girls who enjoy science.
“It’s amazing to have a lot of women because I am the only girl in the program at MCC,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell said after she graduates from MCC she plans on attending Ole Miss or Mississippi State to get her bachelor's degree and would like to work on space exploration with NASA.
Brandon Harkins, a sophomore at MCC, said he became involved in the program after his professor told him about it.
Harkins said being the program is giving him real-world experience and gives him a chance to gain the requirements of working for NASA.
“NASA has been a dream job, I would love to work on rovers,” he said.
A rover is a robotic device that travels on the surface of a planet and can pick up objects such as rocks.
Programs such as this in Mississippi can show the world that the state is making progress, he said.
“Well, it’s nice because we can finally share that we are not the dumb state anymore,” Harkins said.
Mitch Krell, a computer scientist at NASA Stennis Space Center said he wishes something like the programs was around when he was growing up.
“I have been doing this about three years now and I have seen the changes that it makes in a student’s life,” Krell said.
The goal of the program is to get more students, minorities and young women in the STEAM fields, Krell said.
He hopes NASA will continue to have programs such as this, and he hopes it will help to change the negative stigma about Mississippi.
“I am here to tell you, this is what changes that, “ Krell said. “Programs like this…, we come in and the programs they have here at MCC, change that rap. These students are going to be the next engineers and scientists at NASA.”
