My College Cares: MCC puts power into volunteering

“You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give.” – Winston Churchill
Meridian Community College students, faculty, staff and administrators again will canvas the community lending helping hands and more with the annual day of service, My College Cares, on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
“We assist members of our community with anything that may need to be done,” said LeAnne Motes, campus life coordinator and organizer of My College Cares. There’s a plethora of work for the many helping hands.
Last year, more than 1,200 students joined forces to serve the community by reading to school children, cleaning public spaces, collecting trash, filling treat bags for fall festivals, freshening theater seats, painting wall and washing busses. Again, this year MCCers will be doing this and more. There are 82 locations in which MCCers can be found for this year’s My College Cares session.
“It’s important for our college to do this because one-third of our name is community, and we take our name seriously. It is important for us to give back to where we live, work and go to school,” Motes said.
Classes are canceled for the first part of the day so that students, faculty and staff have the time available to volunteer. Faculty and staff serve as team captains and supervise students who volunteer for the different groups and activities.
For more information about My College Cares, contact Motes at 601-483-8241, extension 632 or email smotes@meridiancc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.