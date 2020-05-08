Mississippi State’s Center for Continuing Education offers online courses to high school students to accelerate progress toward graduation, catch up with required classes, take courses not available at their school or simply enjoy a convenient learning option.
Mississippi public, private and home school students can register at any time to begin earning Carnegie credits toward graduation requirements. Details are available at http://ce.extension.msstate.edu/programs/high-school-online.
All courses are approved by the Mississippi Department of Education and developed and taught by licensed Mississippi teachers, according to an MSU news release. Students should consult with their high-school counselor or principal to ensure their school will accept the courses and complete a High School Online Course Request Form, according to the news release.
Students not enrolled in high school who are looking to earn their high-school diploma can enroll in one of 10 programs available to students over the age of 16 who have successfully completed the eighth grade at an accredited school.
For more information, contact Amber Shultice, continuing education program coordinator, at ams257@msstate.edu or 662-325-1457.
