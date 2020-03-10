MSU-Meridian Social Welfare Policy class visits Capitol

Submitted

Social Work students in the Social Welfare Policy class at Mississippi State University-Meridian participated in Advocacy Day at the Mississippi State Capitol in February. The students joined with members of the National Association of Social Workers, Mississippi Chapter, which strives to enhance the lives of all people in our state through legislative advocacy and social action. The chapter’s noard of firectors adopts each year a Mississippi Legislative Agenda that includes support of social workers and the clients they serve, as well as social justice priorities that stem from the national association. From left: Rhonda Carr, assistant professor and director of MSU-Meridian’s social work program, Dana Dunaway, LeAnna Charlie, Victoria Emerson, Leah Smith, Kyria Carter, Senator Tyler McCaughn from District 31, Karsten Taylor, Carmesha Jenkins, Gwendolyn Hicks-Shakur, and Briana Williams.