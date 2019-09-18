MSU-Meridian's Master of Physician Assistant Studies program interviews prospective students

Photo by Beth Wynn / Mississippi State University

Shey Washburn, left, and Tara Milligan, assistant clinical professors with MSU-Meridian’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program, demonstrate patient simulation equipment that will be used as part of the rigorous 24-month curriculum. The program’s launch at the Riley Campus in downtown Meridian is pending achievement of Accreditation-Provisional status at the upcoming meeting of the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, or ARC-PA. Fifty prospective students were invited to interview this month for 20 available slots.