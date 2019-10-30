MSU-Meridian's Maroon Elite

Submitted photo
Meet the newest members of Maroon Elite, Mississippi State University-Meridian’s student ambassadors. Maroon Elite serves in a variety of student leadership roles at MSU-Meridian including giving campus tours, serving on the Student Advisory Board, and participating in recruitment and special events, as needed. Pictured are: front row, from left, Catherine Yohe (standing) a criminology major from Little Rock; Shelena Pace (sitting), a kinesiology major from Waynesboro; Alan Bracken (sitting), a psychology major, Catherine Hoffer (sitting), an elementary education major and Margaretta Campbell (standing), an applied technology health care services major all from Meridian. Back row, from left, Danesha Seales, a kinesiology major from DeKalb; Bethany Wellerman, an elementary education major from Lawrence; Veronica Newell, a kinesiology major from Meridian, Faith Curry, an elementary education major from Lawrence; Kristi Dearing, coordinator of academic advising at MSU-Meridian and Saquena Alford, graduate student in counselor education from Meridian. Not pictured: Landry Godwin, an elementary education major from Newton.
