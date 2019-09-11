MSMS Class of 2021

Submitted photo

Several area residents are among 130 new junior students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS). MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced 11th and 12th graders. Area residents attending the school located in Columbus are: front row, from left, Anh Huynh Minh Nguyen from Southeast Lauderdale High School, daughter of Tuyen Huynh; and Aabha Vaibhav Mantri from Northeast Lauderdale High School, daughter of Vaibhav and Kshama Mantri. Middle row, from left, Kaia Grace Williams from Northeast Lauderdale High School, daughter of Anna Myers; Blake Harmon Cheater from Faith Lutheran High School, son of Julian and Camila Cheater; and Colby Aidan Brown from West Lauderdale High School, son of Robert and Sarah Brown. Back row, from left, Cloe Jade Hodiness from Enterprise High School, daughter of Jeremy and Lola Holdiness; and Ayden Marley Garcia from West Lauderdale High School, son of Gilbert and Wina Garcia.