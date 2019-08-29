Meridian school bus

Meridian Public School District students received state assessment reports Thursday to be given to their parents.

The Mississippi Academic Assessment Program tests students on math, science, history, English and language arts. The test is given to students in third-eighth grades, as well as students taking Alegbra I and English II.

Our goal is for every student to score "Level 4" or higher when taking the MAPP assessment, according to a district news release.

The district asks parents who have questions to call their school or use resources from the Mississippi Department of Education.

www.mdek12.org/OSA/MAAP/parent-resources

www.mpsdk12.net/cms/lib/MS50000137/Centricity/Domain/4/family_guide_to_maap-2019.pdf

www.mpsdk12.net/cms/lib/MS50000137/Centricity/Domain/4/maap-parent-faq_2019.pdf

