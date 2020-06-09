Meridian Public School District is offering Summer Grab & Go Meal Program weekdays until July 24.

Free meals for chidren 18 and under may be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the following locations:

• Magnolia Middle School, 1350 24th St.

• T.J. Harris Upper Elementary, 3951 12th St.

• Oakland Heights Elementary, 601 59th Ave.

Children must be present to receive a meal. For more information, visit www.mpsdk12.net and click on the summer feeding schedule link under district news.

