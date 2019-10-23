Meridian Community College students selected for NASA on Campus experience
Angela Pedersen of Meridian has been selected to attend the Meridian Community College NASA on Campus event this week as part of the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars, or NCAS, experience.
Pedersen, a West Lauderdale High School graduate currently majoring in biology at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been selected as one of 496 community college students from across the U.S. to be part of NCAS.
The experience consists of a five-week online activity that culminates with a five-day onsite event at select campuses across the country and offers students the opportunity to learn more about careers in science and engineering. While at Meridian Community College, students will form teams and establish fictional companies interested in Mars exploration. Each team is responsible for developing and testing a prototype rover, forming a company infrastructure, managing a budget, and developing communications and outreach.
The event includes briefings by NASA subject matter experts, information on how to apply for NASA internships, a tour of Naval Air Station in Meridian. One lucky student from this experience will receive a NASA internship to be awarded summer 2020.
The Minority University Research and Education Program, or MUREP funds NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars. MUREP is committed to engaging underrepresented and underserved students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) with authentic learning experiences to sustain a diverse workforce.
With this activity, NASA continues the agency’s tradition of engaging the nation in NASA’s mission and leading an innovative and sustainable program of exploration to enable human expansion across the solar system and to bring back to Earth new knowledge and opportunities.
“NCAS not only inspires community college students to advance in STEM fields, but it also opens doors for future careers at NASA. NCAS alumni often move on to NASA internships and ultimately enter the NASA workforce. It is rewarding to see the progression of a student from NCAS participant to NASA colleague,” says Torry Johnson, Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Manager.
