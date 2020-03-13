Meridian Community College announced Friday morning it was extending its spring break and shifting to online classes for many classes when students return.
The decision was made after reviewing information shared by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and higher education colleagues from across the state, MCC announced in a statement. The decisions were made to reduce the transmission of the virus on campus and to the community, according to the statement.
Steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the statement, include:
• MCC will extend spring break for students taking classes on campus, March 16-20. Faculty and staff will report to work for normal operations on March 16 and will be focused on converting courses to online and alternative formats. Students currently enrolled in online courses will continue as normal.
• Classes will resume on March 23 in an online or alternative format. Some career technical programs will continue in a traditional format with added precautions.
• MCC will restrict all out-of-state and international travel unless deemed necessary by the president.
• Residence halls will be open for students to return on March 22 and computer labs and student support will be made available for students who need them beginning on March 23. Students living on campus will receive additional information before March 22.
Faculty, staff, and students who have been to an impacted area or believe they may have come in contact with the coronavirus in another venue are asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days before returning to work or school, according to the statement. If a student or faculty or staff member exhibits any symptoms, the school asks that they not return to the college until they have been medically cleared.
The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges has announced that all athletic practices and games have been suspended through March 30.
All campus activities and events at MCC have been canceled until further notice.
MCC's website, www.meridiancc.edu/coronavirus, contains links with the latest information.
