MCC to salute veterans Nov. 7 in special ceremony

Naval Air Station Meridian Executive Officer CDR John-Paul “JP” Falardeau will be the keynote speaker when Meridian Community College pays tribute to veterans with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 in the Graham Gymnasium.
The campus and community residents are invited.
“This is our way of honoring all veterans of the United States military, especially our faculty, staff and student veteran community at MCC,” said Pam Baranello, MCC military/veterans services coordinator.
MCC has 30-plus faculty and staff members who are military veterans logging in more than 200 years of service, Baranello said. Twelve are serving in the Air and Army National Guard. Also, 270 student veterans and dependents are using their veterans' education benefits.
Falardeau graduated in 2002 from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor of science degree in history. He holds a master's degree in organizational leadership from Brandman University. He earned his Wings of Gold in June 2005 at NAS Meridian.
His operational tours include deployments to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and onboard USS Harry S. Truman in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron 130 flying the EA-6B Prowler where he served as automated data processing officer, NATOPS officer, schedules officer, landing signals officer and line division officer. As a department head, Falardeau deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan, in support of 7th Fleet operational priorities with the "World Famous Black Ravens" of Electronic Attack Squadron 135 flying the EA-18G Growler where he served as safety officer, administration officer and operations officer.
His shore assignments include the "Warbucks" of Training Squadron 4 at NAS Pensacola flying the T-6A Texan II where he served as safety officer and flight instructor training Unit Formation and visual navigation standardization officer. He was named the 2010 Chief of Naval Air Training Instructor Pilot of the Year.
Falardeau most recently served as J3 Foreign Humanitarian Assistance Deputy Branch Chief and J3 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations Officer at Headquarters U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Fla.
He assumed the duties of executive officer, NAS Meridian in June 2018.
MCC personnel and students will also contribute to the ceremonies. David May, MCC student, will offer the invocation; Latosha Hampton, MCC student, will present the invocation; MCC President Thomas Huebner will present the welcome; Bruce Rivers, MCC student, will introduce the speaker; Tammy Miles, choral director, and MCC Chorus will present the musical selection, Stand With the Brave; Baranello, will lead special presentations, and Mitch Brantley, guitar instructor, will perform the musical roll of honor. AZC Dominique Morris, chief aviation maintenance administrationman with NAS Meridian, will lead the national anthem, and the NAS Meridian Color Guard will present the colors.
