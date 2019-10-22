MCC students, faculty, staff show they care

More than 1,200 Meridian Community College students, faculty, staff and administrators volunteered at 82 locations around the Meridian area Tuesday in the college's annual day of service. Activities included reading to school children, cleaning public spaces, collecting trash, filling treat bags for fall festivals, freshening theater seats, painting walls and washing buses. “It’s important for our college to do this because one-third of our name is community, and we take our name seriously," said. LeAnne Motes, campus life coordinator and organizer of My College Cares. "It is important for us to give back to where we live, work and go to school.”
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.