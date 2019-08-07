MCC student named leaders of promise scholar

Meridian Community College student Madi Thompson is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Nearly 900 applications were received.
Thompson, 19, of Meridian, is a university transfer sophomore who plans to study civil engineering. She is a member of the Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College at Meridian Community College and is Nu Upsilon chapter president of Phi Theta Kappa at MCC. A full-time academic honors student, Thompson also works part-time.
A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.
“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”
Phi Theta Kappa recognizes the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helps them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.
