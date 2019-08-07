Madi Thompson always had a fascination with how roads and bridges work so much so that this passion led her to job shadowing experiences.
Now it has directed Thompson, 19, a Meridian Community College sophomore, a path to her chosen career – civil engineering.
“It’s almost like when someone is a doctor; you’re helping someone else. With civil engineering, you’re helping people, too, to get to other places,” she said.
“Mississippi deserves better,” she said.
Thompson has been chosen one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members as a 2019 Coca-Cola Leader of Promise Scholar. The honor comes with a $1,000 scholarship. PTK is an international academic honor society for community and junior college students.
Thompson was named the president of MCC’s PTK chapter, and the honor came to her as a surprise as she had initially thought she would serve as a vice president of service. But after her interview for that position, she was encouraged by chapter advisers to serve as the overall leader. “It was very unexpected,” she said, noting the leadership opportunities that have surfaced including the Coca-Cola scholarship.
“I’m excited for this year,” Thompson said, noting the projects that the chapter undertakes ultimately benefit the college and community. “We do the projects … and they do affect the college positively, which is great.”
Thompson initially thought she would start her college career at a university.
“I went my whole senior year thinking I was going to MSU after high school,” she said. But when she considered college costs, she knew to come to MCC made sense. “You just can’t pass this up … and you realize it’s what you needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.