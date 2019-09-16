Meridian Community College will observe National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day on Friday.
Traditionally observed on the third Friday in September each year, the observance is one of six days throughout the year Congress has mandated the flying of the National League of Families' POW/MIA flag, according to an MCC news release.
The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the flag plaza in front of Ivy Hall, Pam Baranello, veterans and military services coordinator for MCC, said. MCC President Thomas Huebner will give a welcome; Brandon Dewease, director of recruiting, will offer the invocation.
MCC faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend.
Every year since 1989 by presidential proclamation, the United States remembers and honors those men and women of the armed forces who remain missing in action or who are prisoners of war.
NAS Meridian and the 186th Air Refueling Wing will hold its annual ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Meridian City Hall.
