Sisters Octavia, 19, and Destiny Evans, 18, paused, stopping to look at a campus map as they navigated their way to class on Monday as the first day of Fall 2019 began at Meridian Community College.
The two are freshmen in the College’s Health Information Technology Program, and they were eager to start their studies. “Going to MCC was our first choice,” Destiny Evans said.
The Evans sisters were among the many enrolled in the fall term making their way throughout the campus while the MCC faculty, staff and administers donned green shirts to stand out to students offering direction and help.
"The beginning of a school year is always particularly exciting for those of us in education because it reinforces, for many, our personal calling," MCC President Thomas Huebner said.
“Access to and success in higher education opens doors helps transform individuals, families and communities. We're proud we can play a significant role in creating opportunities for students to work hard and achieve their goals."
"I am grateful to work with a team of people who care so deeply about the possibilities afforded those who sit in our classrooms."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.