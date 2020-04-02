Summer and fall registration for new students at Meridian Communnity College begins April 20.
The summer term is scheduled to begin May 26. Fall classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
MCC offers the University Transfer Program with an emphasis on language, literature and student success, mathematics, science and wellness, social science and business and communications and fine arts. Career and technical options include business, emergency services, health education, industrial technology and nursing.
For more information, call Rachel Robertson, director of advising and retention, at 601-581-3506 or email rrober12@meridiancc.edu or visit meridiancc.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.