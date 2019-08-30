MCC recruiting tool brings college to the public

Meridian Community College is on the move, thanks to the collaborative efforts of many college departments.
A new recruiting tool emblazoned with the branding phrase, Moving You Forward, was unveiled Thursday at a ribbon-cutting and tailgate party in front of the college’s Quave Student Center. More than 100 campus and community residents were on hand for the event.
The project came about when instructors from Construction Trades, Electrical Technology and Industrial Maintenance developed the idea of a mobile unit to carry to high profile events. Input from the College’s recruiting and marketing teams moved the vision forward. Students from various Industrial Technology Division programs worked on the project.
“This is exciting because it gives us an opportunity to have a different kind of presence in our community,” said MCC President Thomas Huebner. “We wanted a tool with instant recognition for those who want to learn about Meridian Community College.”
The 24-foot enclosed unit is designed to allow visitors to walk through and learn about the various programs offered at MCC.
“We wanted to have something that we could take in our community where people can walk in and get a real feel for who we are. We bring MCC to you,” said Brandon Dewease, director of recruiting at the college.
MCC’s Ivy League Recruiters, student representatives, will share the college’s message with prospective students and families as it makes its way to locations across Meridian and Lauderdale County.
