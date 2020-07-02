MCC read to open

Submitted

Meridian Community College Dean of Academic Affairs Deanna Smith welcomes faculty, staff, students and community residents back to campus as the College opens on Monday, July 6. Safety protocols are in place, including faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks when on campus and in the presence of others. Campus officials ask those not to come to college if they exhibit any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or are knowingly exposed to anyone who has had a positive test in the last 14 days. For more information, go to www.meridiancc.edu.