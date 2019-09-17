MCC provides students with new charging stations

Meridian Community College students now can get a free charge for their cellphones and tablets on campus.
Two high-top charging tables and one wall-mounted unit are available in three high-traffic locations, the Quave Student Life Center, Ivy Hall and the lobby of the Damon Fitness Center.
“I like it because you can stand at the table and charge your phone and still use the phone while you’re charging it,” said Tempest Young, 19, a freshman studying in the Business Office Technology program, as she demonstrated using the charging table in the Quave.
With 24 charging ports accessible at the high-top table, it is designed to provide a conversation space while recharging their mobile devices.
The mobile charging units were funded through the Mississippi Virtual Community College Innovative Learning and Design grant. The MILD grant is awarded to eLearning departments at the 15 Mississippi community colleges for technology-specific initiatives. In explaining the guidelines of the grant funds, Marie Roberts, MCC director of eLearning, said the money could be used for supplies, equipment, consultants, technical assistance, registration fees and travel.
MCC opted to purchase the charging stations – a move that would directly connect to students.
"The stations provide students with a free place to charge their devices that are used for accessing electronic class materials, reading eBooks, submitting classroom assignments, and so much more," Roberts said.
Users are asked to remain with their device while using the charging station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.