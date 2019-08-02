MCC practical nursing pinning spotlights students

A few years back, Hickory resident Matt Sistrunk received a diagnosis of cancer. Now in remission, Sistrunk is moving on with life, receiving his certificate in practical nursing from Meridian Community College on Friday.
“That’s why I want to be a nurse – to help others,” Sistrunk said after he received his pin during a ceremony celebrating the successful completion of a year-long practical nursing study.
Sistrunk was one of 21 Meridian Community College Practical Nursing program students who received their PN pin during a ceremony held Friday in the Temple Theater.
The ceremony is a celebration for new graduates on the brink of entering their nursing career and an opportunity to reflect on their journey to become a nurse.
In presenting the graduates’ message during the ceremony, Sistrunk said he and his classmates did not know each other, “but we’re not strangers anymore. On Aug. 13, 2018, we were meeting for our first class. It was kind of overwhelming, but we made it together,” he said.
He encouraged classmates to “keep your head down and keep going. Endeavor to do your best.”
Also offering advice was MCC President Thomas Huebner who told the soon-to-be graduates: “Don’t stop here. And don’t forget what’s truly important.”
Explaining the College’s faculty and staff are proud of their accomplishments, he added, “you’ll always be treasured by the people here at this college.”
Candidates for the Practical Nursing Graduating Class for August 2019 included: Travera Banks, Lawanda Bennett, Brittney Chess, Daniel Coleman, Destiny Coleman, Ileah Higginbotham, Juanita Hopson, Courtney Manning, Baley McCary, Latoya McClendon, Myia McGinty, Donna Miller, Alyssa Nash, Chiquita Randle, Shakira Ridgeway, Courtney Sillimon, Daniel (Matt) Sistrunk, Meagan Slack, LeShesia Smith, Wanda Ulmer and Amber White.
