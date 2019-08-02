MCC pins surgical technology students

Meridian Community College recognized six students Thursday at its surgical technology pinning ceremony.
Twana Bland, Shandi Bonner, Sendreca Howard, Jasmine Jones, Termicka Pack and Hannah Scarbrough completed the year-long program this summer.
“It was challenging and it takes a lot of dedication,” Jones said, on behalf of the class. “Thanks to those who supported us last year. We had a lot to learn”
Program Coordinator and Instructor Mecklin Soules saluted Jones as the Outstanding Surgical Technology Program student of the Year and Anderson Regional Medical Center was recognized as the Clinical Facility Award for 2019. Lisa Butler, director of surgical services, received the award on behalf of the health care facility.
Meridian Community College President Thomas Huebner told the graduates, “congratulations and thank you for your persistence. I know it wasn’t always easy.”
