As the spring semester begins at Meridian Community College, sophomore Kyra Howell is looking forward to her classes as she winds down her final months on campus.
“There is a lot of uncertainty about where I will be after this semester, but I know that MCC has prepared me for wherever I transfer after I receive my associate’s degree," said Howell, who is scheduled to graduate in May. "I am extremely pleased with my experience at MCC and can’t wait for what it is preparing me for.”
The community college was abuzz Monday as students returned from the short winter break to begin a new semester.
“We are excited to have the students back on campus for the spring semester and look forward to providing them with guidance, leadership, and the support services they need to achieve their educational goals here at MCC and to become successful in their future endeavors.” said Deanna Smith, dean of student services.
Registration for full term classes will continue through this Friday. Students have until Feb. 17 to register for late start on-campus classes, which will runs Feb. 17 through May 6.
Howell, a Collinsville resident, is pursuing a degree in music education. At MCC, she has been active in the Concert Choir, the Dimensions show choir, Guitar Ensemble and the Baptist Student Union.
“Without MCC, I would not have had the opportunity to be in many of these organizations,” Howell said, noting she has formed a lot of friendships along the way. “The people are what make this college, and I would not have wanted to be anywhere else for my freshman and sophomore years.”
Meridian resident Calaysia Allen also was enthusiastic to be returning to classes this week.
“I will be taking more science and English courses this semester, and I love science,” said Allen, a freshman who is studying early childhood education.
Planning to transfer to a four-year university after MCC, Allen said the tuition guarantee program is one of the reasons she chose the community college for her freshman year.
“I wanted to see how college was going to be before I attended a four-year university and the tuition guarantee was a big incentive,” said Allen, who works daily in the admissions office as part of a work study program. “MCC offers a great learning environment and is the perfect place to start your higher education career.”
Late term online classes
Besides late start on-campus classes, MCC offers several opportunities to still enroll in online classes this spring. An eight-week second term of online classes will begin March 9, and students have until that day to register. A four-week online term begins Feb. 10 and offers anatomy and physiology II, human growth and development, and college study skills. Deadline to register is Feb. 10. Another four-week online term is slated to begin March 9 and will offer first aid and CPR, preventative care of athletic injuries, and college study skills. Deadline to register is March 9.
Spring classes at NAS Meridian
MCC is offering classes at Meridian Naval Air Station this spring. Registration is ongoing for the two classes, “Legal Environment of Business” and “Introduction to Criminal Justice,” which begins March 16 and runs until May 6. Both evening classes are hybrid and will be held on the NAS-Meridian campus. The hybrid classes will include 60 percent online studies and 40 percent classroom instruction. Registration is open to military-attached personnel, their dependents and civilians on and off the base.
“Meridian Community College is a top provider of military and veteran support services among our higher education peers and, as such, we are working to reinvigorate our program at NAS-Meridian,” said Angela Payne, director of admissions. “We provide a variety of student services at our NAS-Meridian office location and on our main campus through our Military and Veterans Services operations. We value the opportunity to be a good resource for the Navy and are committed to working with the base to create more higher education opportunities for the entire NAS-Meridian community and the region.”
Email veteransaffairs@meridiancc.edu for more information about spring classes offered at NAS-Meridian or call the main campus at 601-483-8241 or NAS-Meridian at 601-679-2450.
