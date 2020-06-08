MCC online orientation offers head start

Some 100 students got a head start on their futures when they participated in the second of six online orientation session for the fall semester at Meridian Community College.
Meridian Community College Director of Recruiting Brandon Dewease said though the session was conducted online, it still offered a personal touch particularly in advising. “Students seemed to be taking advantage of the self-paced modules,” he added.
Online orientation sessions provide a way for students (and parents) to get familiar, involved, register and prepare before the August start of fall term 2020.
Seeing the world of MCC is an essential part of orientation. With the self-paced sessions and Zoom-based video conferences with key college personnel, including financial aid, advising and business office personnel, participants got the opportunity to get acclimated and understand more about college.
Homeschool student Katelyn Dyess, 18, of Meridian, enjoyed the online orientation particularly because it was self-paced. “And with everything going on with the coronavirus, it was a very safe way to do it,” she said.
With plans to major in elementary education, Dyess is enrolled in one of MCC’s summer term classes, Marriage and Family, taking advantage of getting ahead start on her academic studies.
Another online orientation participant, Tyler Slay, 18, of Meridian, a West Lauderdale High School graduate, said, “It’s good to be taking steps forward.”
Undecided on whether to major in structural or mechanical engineering, Slay wanted to study at MCC because a majority of his friends are planning to attend MCC.
He's also attracted to the MCC Foundation signature program Tuition Guarantee, in which qualifying students can get two years of their college studies paid.
All new students must attend orientation, Dewease said.
The college will offer other orientation sessions on June 19, July 10, 24 and Aug. 5. For more information, email recruiting@meridiancc.edu; or call 601-484-8819; or go to MCC website www.meridiancc.edu/become_an_eagle/orientation/.
