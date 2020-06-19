Meridian Community College is offering a free class this fall to any Mississippi dislocated workers or employees who were furloughed or laid off after March 13 due to COVID-19.
Participants will need to complete an MCC admissions application and the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid and submit documents required for enrollment and documentation of unemployment after March 13 to qualify.
Face-to-face and online credit courses are available.
“As long as you meet the prerequisites for the course, general education and career and technical programs offered in the Fall 2020 semester are available,” said Joseph Knight, vice president of workforce solutions. Commercial truck driving is the only program excluded from this offer. Other funding may be available for this program, however, for eligible students.
The free class is available even if the dislocated or furloughed person has returned to work, according to an MCC news release.
For more information, visit meridiancc.edu/becomeessential or call Shannon Coleman at 601-481-1333 or email scolem11@meridiancc.edu.
