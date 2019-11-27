MCC offers holiday term beginning Dec. 23

Want to get a head start on the spring semester? Now’s the time by enrolling in Meridian Community College’s Holiday Term.
The holiday term is a three-week mini-term of fully online courses that are taken from Dec. 23-Jan. 10, 2020.
“The Holiday Term is a response to student interest and feedback by providing another avenue for course completion in a flexible, short-term, fully-online format,” said Dr. Marie Roberts, MCC director of E-Learning. These courses allow motivated students the opportunity to complete a college-level course in a condensed format.
MCC’s Holiday Term classes include Nutrition, Microbiology and Microbiology with Lab, Chemistry Survey and Chemistry Survey with Lab, Human Growth and Development, English Composition I, Personal and Community Health, Athletic Training Terminology, World Civilization II, College Study Skills, College Algebra, Statistics, Music Appreciation and General Psychology.
Dedicated students who commit to spending one to two hours per day in the online learning environment will benefit from the short Holiday Term. Also, Roberts noted, students will need reliable, regular internet access to take full advantage of the online sessions.
The courses are factored into a student’s Spring 2020 overall environment which allows eligible students to utilize financial aid to help cover the costs associated with Holiday Term courses.
Registration for Holiday Term courses will close at the conclusion of the Fall 2018 semester on Wednesday, Dec. 17, or when the course is full, whichever comes first, Roberts said.
