Meridian Community College will host the program, “The Secrets of Orion!,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the college’s McCain Theater.
Edward Faughn, director of the Rainwater Observatory in French Camp, will lead the lecture. Admission is free of charge, and the talk is open to the public. It is underwritten by the Mississippi NASA Space Grant Consortium and MCC.
“The Secrets of Orion!” explores one of the most beautiful and recognizable constellations in the winter night sky. Filled with mystery, legend and a wealth of scientific discovery, Orion has been recorded by ancient cultures and is mentioned in the Bible. The presentation will take a journey through this constellation and reveal breathtaking imagery and astounding discoveries ever recorded.
Faughn is also an artist and lecturer specializing in space sciences and has talked to audiences at universities, museums, science centers, schools, churches and civic organizations.
His original artwork has been featured in and on the covers of numerous international space science magazines, exhibitions and planetarium productions. A few of his credits include Scientific American, Federal Express World Headquarters and the world premiere of Titanic: The Exhibition.
He also served nearly 20 years as the art director for the Sharpe Planetarium of the Pink Palace Family of Museums in Memphis, Tenn. His work has also been featured on the main Kepler website of NASA's Ames Research Center.
